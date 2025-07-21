Mike Tindall, Zara take subtle dig at Coldplay 'cheating' couple?

Mike Tindall and his wife, Zara Tindall, daughter of Princess Anne, turned heads this week with an affectionate Instagram snap set to Coldplay’s hit “A Sky Full of Stars.”

The casual post comes on the heels of a viral scandal at a Coldplay concert that has captivated global attention.

Taken just days after a widely publicized moment from a July 16 concert in Boston, the photo shows the happy royal family members beaming,Mike in a tailored dark jacket, Zara in a chic black dress.

Fans have speculated whether the upbeat post, shared shortly after news broke, might subtly underscore the couple’s unity amid public eye events.

The Boston event at Gillette Stadium drew far more than music fans. It introduced the now-infamous “kiss-cam” incident, where Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot were caught embracing on the Jumbotron.

Both paused abruptly when Chris Martin quipped, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy,” drawing global scrutiny .

The fallout was swift. Byron resigned, Cabot was placed on leave, and Astronomer launched an internal review .

The scandal has left both onlookers and online commentators debating the optics of public figures caught in fleeting moments.

While the royals traditionally refrain from publicly addressing unrelated controversies, the timing of Mike and Zara’s lighthearted tribute, set to the same band at the center of the uproar, has raised eyebrows.

Was it mere coincidence, or a quiet reminder that not all camera spotlight moments carry scandal?