Prince Harry, Meghan succeed in pitting King Charles against William?

A secret summit between Prince Harry and senior aides to King Charles has ignited a wave of backlash among royal supporters, who accuse the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, of further dividing the royal family.

According to palace sources, the behind-the-scenes meeting was held without the knowledge or presence of Prince William, triggering fresh tensions between the estranged brothers.

Supporters of the royal household took to social media to vent their frustration, alleging that Harry and Meghan have “manipulated” the situation to pit King Charles against his eldest son.

“The King is being played,” wrote one user on X, formerly Twitter. “Prince William does not support peace talks that enable more betrayal.”

The controversy intensified after claims emerged that William and Queen Camilla may have been behind recent leaks to the media concerning King Charles’s alleged funeral plans, allegations Buckingham Palace has not addressed publicly.

Critics of the Prince and Princess of Wales argue the leak was an attempt to undermine the monarch’s reconciliation efforts with Harry. "This is not just about family, it's a power struggle," said royal commentator Elise Morgan on ITV.

While palace insiders insist the meeting was part of “ongoing family discussions,” public sentiment remains sharply divided.

Some view the effort as necessary healing, while others see it as fueling a feud that threatens to destabilize the monarchy.



