Prince Harry's 'reset' laid bare as he distances from Meghan Markle's image

Prince Harry attempts image 'reset' to distance from Meghan Markle's image

Prince Harry is reportedly refocusing his personal image and moving away from Meghan Markle’s Netflix show image.

The Duke of Sussex recently paid a visit to Angola and recreated his late mother, Princess Diana's, iconic moment of walking the landmines. Harry was seen walking Africa's largest landmine on Wednesday.

Now, a royal expert suggests that Harry is trying to reinforce his charitable and royal image with his latest moves.

Sky News' Rhiannon Mills said: "Of course, so much has happened in the six years since then, but with other headlines this week, I couldn't help but feel like we could be looking at the beginning of a reset for Harry."

The expert claimed that Harry’s PR team is trying to bring the focus back to his Princely image and charitable activities.

"It does feel like their new team are tentatively attempting to push the reset button; getting Harry out on more engagements just one way they hope to focus our minds back on to what he has always done best," added the expert.

This comes after the Duke sparked rumors of a reconciliation with his dad, King Charles. The father-son duo’s aides were photographed having a chat recently, leading to speculation that they’re on their way to a reunion.

The news followed Harry’s declaration that he’d like to reconcile with his family. The Duke acknowledged that there’s no point in fighting anymore and “life is precious.”