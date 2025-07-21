Princess Anne fed up with Prince William over royal duties

Princess Anne 'annoyed' as Prince William skips key duty

Princess Anne, the sister of King Charles, is reportedly annoyed by her nephew Prince William, the Prince of Wales.

The Sunday Times reported that the Princess Royal is frustrated by William skipping one of the essential royal duties.

Anne has been handling the majority of investiture ceremonies, a task shared between the senior royals.

For those unaware, these involve presenting honors and medals to individuals recognized in the King’s Honours Lists, and are typically held at Windsor Castle or Buckingham Palace.

While King Charles, William and Anne are the royals authorized to lead the ceremonies, insiders claim the Princess Royal, one of the most hardest-working members of the family, is still doing “most of the investiture at Windsor.”

The source stated, "She’s still doing most of the investiture [at Windsor] even though William lives there."

"It annoys her," they noted.

This comes ahead of Princess Anne's 75th birthday next month.

Despite the growing workload, the sister of King Charles is only allowing one public celebration for her birthday, which will be the release of the first Royal Mint coin in her honour.