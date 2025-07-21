 
Geo News

Shocking truth about Meghan Markle's yacht photos exposed

Meghan Markle has been subject of online rumors regarding her purported yacht photos

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 21, 2025

Shocking truth about Meghan Markles yacht photos exposed
Shocking truth about Meghan Markle's yacht photos exposed

Rumors of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, appearing in yacht photos have resurfaced online, prompting persistent questions from social media users. 

The claims, often linking her to Prince Andrew and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, allege the former actress worked as a "yacht girl" before marrying Prince Harry in 2018. 

However, these assertions lack credible evidence and are widely regarded as baseless.

Investigations by reputable sources have found no verified photos or documentation tying Markle to such activities.

Circulated images, some purportedly from Phuket, Thailand, or Croatia’s Yacht Week 2016, feature unidentified women misidentified as Markle, a tactic her supporters call deliberate misinformation. 

Critics argue the narrative stems from tabloid-driven vilification, fueled by her departure from the royal family and success with ventures like Archewell Productions.

Royal insiders and fact-checkers note the absence of mainstream media corroboration.

The persistence of these claims reflects a broader campaign to tarnish her reputation, highlighting ongoing public and media scrutiny of the Duchess.

Prince Harry 'spent fortune' to help Meghan Markle avoid Diana like depression video
Prince Harry 'spent fortune' to help Meghan Markle avoid Diana like depression
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's true intention behind 'reconciliation' exposed
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's true intention behind 'reconciliation' exposed
Meghan Markle, Harry's return to royal fold completely depends on King Charles?
Meghan Markle, Harry's return to royal fold completely depends on King Charles?
Prince Harry's 'reset' laid bare as he distances from Meghan Markle's image video
Prince Harry's 'reset' laid bare as he distances from Meghan Markle's image
King Charles true feelings for Archie, Lilibet revealed video
King Charles true feelings for Archie, Lilibet revealed
Mike Tindall, Zara take subtle dig at Coldplay 'cheating' couple?
Mike Tindall, Zara take subtle dig at Coldplay 'cheating' couple?
Kate Middleton's Wimbledon look generates millions of dollars
Kate Middleton's Wimbledon look generates millions of dollars
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brutally mocked by 'Family Guy' again video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brutally mocked by 'Family Guy' again