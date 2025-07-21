Shocking truth about Meghan Markle's yacht photos exposed

Rumors of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, appearing in yacht photos have resurfaced online, prompting persistent questions from social media users.

The claims, often linking her to Prince Andrew and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, allege the former actress worked as a "yacht girl" before marrying Prince Harry in 2018.

However, these assertions lack credible evidence and are widely regarded as baseless.

Investigations by reputable sources have found no verified photos or documentation tying Markle to such activities.

Circulated images, some purportedly from Phuket, Thailand, or Croatia’s Yacht Week 2016, feature unidentified women misidentified as Markle, a tactic her supporters call deliberate misinformation.

Critics argue the narrative stems from tabloid-driven vilification, fueled by her departure from the royal family and success with ventures like Archewell Productions.

Royal insiders and fact-checkers note the absence of mainstream media corroboration.

The persistence of these claims reflects a broader campaign to tarnish her reputation, highlighting ongoing public and media scrutiny of the Duchess.