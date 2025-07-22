Prince Harry, William cousin dead next to firearm

Prince Harry and Prince William’s maternal cousin has passed away at a tender age.



The Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales have lost their 20-year-old cousin , who was found dead this last week.

Rosie Roche - granddaughter of Princess Diana’s uncle - breathed her last by her mum and sister on July 14.

Rosie was found with a gun near to her at the family home in Wiltshire,

Police, however, now “have deemed the death as non-suspicious and there was no third-party involvement”.

Rosie was studying for a degree in English Literature at Durham University. A spokeswoman has said she “will be sorely missed”.