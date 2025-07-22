How Prince William shifts into ‘dad mode' with his sons

Prince William’s fatherly advice to his sons had been laid bare by an expert.

The Prince of Wales was spotted turning on his ‘dad mode’ during Trooping the Colpur last year.

Speaking a new Channel 5 documentary, Lip-Reading The Royals: The Secret Conversations, Lip reader Nicola Hickling talks about a moment during the flypast between William and his sons, Prince George and Prince Louis.

According to Nicola, William tells his children: "Eyes up to the sky." After this, all three of them look up, and then George turns to his father and says: "The crowd is so loud."

George then asked: "Where?" Afterwards, Kate asked her youngest: 'Wow, did you enjoy that?"

Meanwhile, Cristo Foufas, a royal analyst, said: "Kate and William immediately go into mum and dad mode then. 'Can you see it? Oh, they're coming around again', you know, 'Did you enjoy it?' All of those sorts of things they're saying to make it a special moment for their children."