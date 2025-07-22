Meghan Markle dodged ‘royal strategy' to do her ‘own thing'

Meghan Markle seemingly worried the Royal Family with her ambitions about working towards her brand image.

The Duchess of Sussex perplexed her in-laws when they witnessed she did not want to mingle with the staff and a general strategy followed by Royals.

Royal expert Tom Quinn penned: "Buckingham Palacebecame really worried when they became aware that Meghan had plans for her life as a working royal that were not going to be part of a general strategy agreed with the staff – she just wanted to do her own thing.

"Which is fair enough if you're not a member of a tightly controlled institution, but it was never going to be acceptable that Meghan should outshine Princess Anne, Prince Charles [as he then was] and Elizabeth the Queen."

The author further quoted a former courtier: "Elizabeth always had to be the centre and focus of everything the Royal Family did and I don't think Meghan understood why that had to make her do things she didn't want to do.

"She didn't understand that when you join the Royal Family, you don't do as you please, you do as you're told. In a sense, you become a servant of the family."