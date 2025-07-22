Prince William, Prince Harry rift has gone ‘beyond repair,' says insider

Prince Harry’s relationship with Prince William is harder to repair, says an expert.

The Duke of Sussex, who has spoke about his relationship with Prince William at length in his memoir ‘Spare,’ has earned the mistrust of his brother.

While promoting his book, Harry said at the time: "It could have been two books, put it that way. And the hard bit was taking things out."

"But there are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don't want the world to know. Because I don't think they would ever forgive me.

"Now you could argue that some of the stuff I've put in there, well, they will never forgive me anyway,” he added.

Speaking about Harry, a royal source has now exclusively told the Mirror: "The King has consistently shown he love both his sons and as he has done in the past is prepared to meet Harry when their diaries allow such an occasion. It's not unusual for aides from different households to meet, especially when there is a new influx of staff starting their roles, but of course this is a significant moment.

"Senior members of the family have in the past said to Harry that he must both stop his attacks on the family as well as giving endless rounds of broadcast interviews as his only way of communication. If there is a period of calm and reflection on the part of the Duke of Sussex, then there may be a way forward for him to begin along the road of repairing his relationship with his father.

"As for his relationship with his brother, that is a different matter entirely and one which he will find much harder to repair,” they noted.