Princess Anne struggling to ‘feel herself' after horse riding incident

Princess Anne’s horse fall was much worse than it was revealed, says an insider.

The Princess Royal, who suffered an intense head injury after falling off a horse near Bristol last year, went through a turmoil to get back in shape.

The sister of King Charles, who later admitted that everyday is a ‘bonus’ for her, added that "It just reminds you, shows you... you never quite know, something (happens) and you might not recover."

Now a source, who is close to the princess, told The Times: "Her accident was so much worse than anyone let on and it took quite a while for her to feel herself again."

Anne said: "You're jolly lucky... if you can continue to be more or less compos mentis and last summer I was very close to not being. Take each day as it comes, they say.”

This comes as the Princess Royal has been branded one of the hardest working Royals on the monarchy.