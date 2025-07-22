Here's how Kate Middleton, Prince William navigate raising kids in digital world

Kate Middleton, Prince William tackle screen time challenges with kids

Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly facing some challenges in raising their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, in the digital age

Speaking with The Mirror, royal expert Jennie Bond talked about the Prince and Princess of Wales dealing with their kids during summer break.

During the conversation, the expert shared that the Prince of Wales has previously spoken on managing their kids’ screen time while talking about George’s love for video games.

Referring to the Princess of Wales’ experience in child development, the expert said it’s likely they’re being careful about what their children watch and how long they spend in front of a screen.

"William has spoken about George’s love of video games, and they have both talked about 'regulating' their children’s screen time,” she said.

“Even TV watching can apparently be problematic, with battles over who should be in charge of the remote.

"But, especially with Catherine’s expertise in children’s development, I’m sure they’ll be pretty rigorous about monitoring who watches what - and for how long."

One thing the expert is sure of is that Kate must be encouraging the royal kids to help around the house with household chores.

"I wouldn’t be in the least surprised if the children were given a few household chores such as tidying their rooms, filling the dishwasher, brushing the dog and cleaning up after the puppies.

"William and Catherine have both lived life outside the Palace walls, shopping, cooking and cleaning when they were at university and, afterwards, when they lived on Anglesey.

“They will want their children to understand that, even if you’re royal, you can still treat your home and parents with respect - and pull your weight."