Prince Harry releases new statement as he honours Diana's ‘powerful legacy'

|

July 22, 2025

Prince Harry drops new update as he concludes solo trip sans Meghan Markle
Prince Harry dropped a new statement following his recent solo trip to Angola sans his wife Meghan Markle.

During his solo trip, the Duke of Sussex showed his commitment to landmine clearance while also honouring his late mom Princess Diana’s humanitarian legacy.

Shared via the Sussexes' official website, the briefing titled Prince Harry returns to Angola to champion a mine-free future highlighted Harry’s work alongside The HALO Trust and Angolan leaders.

"The Duke of Sussex has concluded a landmark visit to Angola, where he renewed his commitment to a mine-free future and honoured his mother’s powerful legacy with The HALO Trust,” the statement read.

It added, "Nearly three decades after Diana, Princess of Wales, brought global attention to the dangers of landmines, Prince Harry walked in her footsteps – and alongside Angola’s leaders – to support the country’s efforts to clear the final remnants of war."

It also had a statement which Harry shared following his involvement in a landmine safety education session held in the remote village of Mawano.

“As a father to young children, it breaks my heart to see innocent children still living and playing next to minefields,” Prince Harry said.

“All of us have a duty to protect children and future generations from the harms of war, both present and past."

