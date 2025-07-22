Prince Harry is rebooting himself with Africa trip

Prince Harry is onto his separate career line as he works towards his charitable ventures.

The Duke of Sussex is supposedly on a path to find himself again after exiting the UK and quitting his spot as a Senior Royal.

Harry visited Angola last week to recreate his mother, Princess Diana's, iconic moment as he walked Africa's largest landmine.

Sky News’ Rhiannon Mills now says that Harry is on a ‘reset.’

She notes: "Of course, so much has happened in the six years since then, but with other headlines this week, I couldn't help but feel like we could be looking at the beginning of a reset for Harry.

She adds: “It does feel like their new team are tentatively attempting to push the reset button; getting Harry out on more engagements just one way they hope to focus our minds back on to what he has always done best."