Princess Beatrice husband celebrates good news amid marital 'tensions'

Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, sent warm greetings to a royal figure amid the growing family tensions.

He returned to Instagram to celebrate good news while his wife and sister-in-law, Princess Eugenie, kept a low profile as their royal future is at risk.

On March 12, Prince Mateen of Brunei posted an adorable photo, showcasing him holding his newborn baby girl, whom he and his wife Princess Anisha welcomed in February.

Edoardo left a sweet comment, "Congratulations, Mateen and Anisha. Zahra," alongside a red heart.

Edoardo emerged on social media amid the growing talks about marital tension between him and his wife, Beatrice, due to the Epstein scandal.

At first, the York sisters were receiving sympathy for getting dragged into their parents, Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's, dirty business.

But now questions have also been raised about how much Beatrice and Eugenie knew about Epstein and his ties with their parents.

This scandal has also proved to be quite risky for the royal titles and the future of the sisters.