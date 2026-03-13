 
Geo News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's third baby: What Sussexes say?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's family expension plans laided bare

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 13, 2026

Prince Harry, Meghan Markles third baby: What Sussexes say?

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry have been in news about their third baby, with reports suggesting the Sussexes may be considering to expand family in 2026 as a way to reshape her priorities and step back from faltering business ventures.

Others claim the Duke has changed his mind and now wants a larger family for emotional healing after being estranged from the royal family.

Fans have been curious to know about the Sussexes' plans for the third child since reports emerged in late 2025 and early 2026 regarding the couple's potential family expansion.

While, Meghan's clos pals reveal she's "adamant that two is enough" as the Duchess feels her family is complete and does not have the "bandwidth" for another pregnancy.

Harry shared his thoughts with primatologist Jane Goodall in a 2019 British Vogue interview that they would have "two, maximum" for the sake of the planet.

The couple, wo are parents of Prince Archie (born May 2019) and Princess Lilibet (born June 2021), have announced their visit Australia next month.

The announcement suggest the Sussexes have no plans to welcome another child anytime soon.

Meghan seems to be afraid of giving birth to a third baby as she previously suffered from postpartum preeclampsia after childbirth, describing the experience as "scary".

During season 2 of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, she joked with guest Chrissy Teigen about a "secret third child" after mistakenly naming a flower "Honsworth," though she clarified it was a joke.

Now, her latest outing fueled speculations as she took leaf out of Princess Kate's page, visiting patients at Children's Hospital in Los Angeles. The Duchess of Sussex spent time painting with patients and also visiting those who are bed-bound and could not partake in the activity.

Prince William and Princess Kate revisit first royal engagement together
Prince William and Princess Kate revisit first royal engagement together
King Charles honours 105-year-old WWII ‘Wooden Wonder' pilot
King Charles honours 105-year-old WWII ‘Wooden Wonder' pilot
Duchess Sophie arrives in New York for major UN talk
Duchess Sophie arrives in New York for major UN talk
Prince William and Kate reveal royal favourite spot far from racecourse buzz
Prince William and Kate reveal royal favourite spot far from racecourse buzz
Mike Tindall left stunned after rugby star asks: 'Who's that Princess?'
Mike Tindall left stunned after rugby star asks: 'Who's that Princess?'
King Charles, William hit pause on Andrew's scandal, play damage control
King Charles, William hit pause on Andrew's scandal, play damage control
Prince William a real threat to Beatrice, Eugenie?
Prince William a real threat to Beatrice, Eugenie?
Prince William and Kate's market visit becomes biggest royal snack attack
Prince William and Kate's market visit becomes biggest royal snack attack