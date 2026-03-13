Britons put King Charles to real test: 'Change'

The public of Britain are forcing King Charles to revisit his one crucial plan amid ongoing tension.

Britons want the monarch to cancel his US trip amid Donald Trump's conrovercial remarks, putting the King to the real test with their important demand.

The monarch's trip, scheduled for April, is meant to celebrate America's 250th Independence anniversary, but critics argue it's time to take a stand.

King Charles has already sent his loyalist companion Duchess Sophie to the US amid growing calls to abdicate to his eldest son, with Andrew's scandal dragging the palace into controversy.

With a YouGov poll showing 46% of Britons disapproving the visit, and politicians like Ed Davey urging cancellation, the pressure is mounting.

The US president has been accused of insulting Britain, sparking anger and calls for the King to snub his invitation.

As the debate rages on, King Charles is seriously concened as he knows that if he cancels the trip, the decision will have far-reaching implications for diplomatic relations and the monarchy's reputation.

A Palace insider claims, "The King won't make any such decision that would bring insult and harm to Britain its people.

"He's in careful consideration of diplomatic relations, especially given the current situation between the two countries."

According to a new survey, almost half of the British public think the monarch’s trip to the United States should be cancelled amid the airstrikes on Iran.

While the trip has yet to be confirmed by the palace, reliable royal sources claim that both Charles and Queen Camilla will be travelling Stateside in a matter of weeks, where they will meet with US president Donald Trump for a series of engagements on the East Coast.

The visit is set to be a “major moment” in the run-up to the July 4 Independence Day celebrations.

On Sunday, Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said: “ Keir Starmer should advise the King that the state visit to the US scheduled for April should be called off. At a time when Trump has launched an illegal war that is devastating the Middle East and pushing up energy bills for British families, it’s clear this visit should not go ahead."

"A state visit from our King would be seen as yet another huge diplomatic coup for President Trump, so it should not be given to someone who repeatedly insults and damages our country.”

Labour backbencher Rachael Maskell told The Mirror: "I think that visit should be put on hold at the moment to be quite honest. I'm not sure what would be gained from his going to the US at this point, unless it was to make a direct intervention on this current conflict, because this should be the only thing on anyone's agenda."

King Charles has also been accused of 'protecting' his younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

A royal expert has alleged the Palace of "perverting the course of justice."

Andrew Lownie wants the 77-year-old monarch to leave the throne if he can not bring the former prince to the justice despite his alleged dealings with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.