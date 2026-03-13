Prince Harry receives heartbreaking news from UK amid ongoing legal battle

Prince Harry receives sad news from UK: 'His pals were not tight-lipped'

Prince Harry is unlikely to be pleased with the shocking update he received from the latest court hearing.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex, alongside other high-profile figures, has been accused by the Mail and Daily Mail of unlawfully gathering information related to them.

Harry said that his privacy was breached by illegal means during his time in the UK.

However, a renowned journalist, Katie Nicholl, dropped a bombshell in the latest court hearing, alleging that she received information from Harry's close circle.

While giving evidence, she said in the court, "I didn't need to sit at home using unlawful information gathering because I had very good sources close to Prince Harry who were talking to me."

It was claimed by Harry's court representative, David Sherborne, that King Charles' son and his friends were always "tight-lipped" and never shared information with journalists.

In response, Nicholl said, "They were not all tight-lipped. They certainly were not. I had very good sources in the inner circle."

It is important to note that Associated Newspapers, the publisher of both titles, has consistently denied the allegations of gathering or leaking private information about Harry through unlawful means.

However, the legal battle continues.