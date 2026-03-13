 
Meghan Markle earns title of 'Princess' as she performs meaningful duty

Meghan Markle breaks cover for special cause ahead of Australia tour with Prince Harry

March 13, 2026

Meghan Markle returned to headlines for a good reason. The doting mother of Archie and Lilibet earned praise for a meaningful activity with special children. 

On March 12, the Duchess of Sussex made a surprise visit to patients at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

First, Meghan took part in a watercolour painting session with the young patients at the Creative Oasis area of the hospital. Then, she met bed-bound kids. 

Her visit was a part of CHLA’s month-long Make March Matter campaign.

The hospital's officials said, "Make March Matter is an annual fundraising campaign for CHLA that unites celebrities, businesses, and the greater community in support of its mission of creating hope and building healthier futures.

"Funds raised will help ensure the hospital can provide sick and critically injured children with the best quality care, research and innovation that happens at CHLA every day for the last 125 years."

In the newly released photos, Meghan was seen wearing a black mask as she engaged in activities with children. 

The Duchess of Sussex received admiration from her fans, with one referring to her as a "Princess."

Another wrote, "This warms my heart. I admire Meghan so much because she’s always taking the time to support numerous causes, especially women and children. She deserves nothing but the best in life. I’m sure she made those children feel special."

