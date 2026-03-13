Prince William and Princess Kate revisit first royal engagement together

The future king and queen take turns at the wheel as they travel along the River Thames

Prince William and Princess Kate took a boat trip down memory lane.

On Thursday, March 12, the Prince and Princess of Wales took a boat trip along the River Thames in London to highlight the life-saving work of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution — a throwback to their very first royal engagement together in 2011.

Wearing life jackets and RNLI caps, the Prince and Princess of Wales boarded a lifeboat and took turns at the wheel as they travelled beneath the iconic Tower Bridge while learning more about the charity’s work on the busy London waterway.

A statement shared on the Waleses’ official Instagram account, run by Kensingtom Palace, reflected on the historic significance of the river. “For centuries the river has been at the heart of London’s life, shaping its communities, its trade and the stories people tell about the city, from folk traditions through to modern London.”

The statement continued, “It was wonderful to meet the RNLI crews to hear firsthand about rescues on the river and the training behind them, meeting volunteer fundraisers, and hearing from lifeguards preparing for the University Boat Race.”

The visit carried special meaning for the couple, who will celebrate 15 years of marriage in April. Their very first public engagement together took place at an RNLI station in Anglesey in February 2011, just months before their wedding. At the time, they helped launch a lifeboat at Trearddur Bay.

During Thursday’s engagement, the future king and queen met with RNLI crew members and lifeguards who help protect those traveling along the Thames.

Earlier in the day, William and Kate also visited London’s bustling Borough Market before continuing their outing through Southwark.

The RNLI, which counts King Charles III as its patron following Queen Elizabeth II, operates 238 lifeboat stations across the UK and Ireland. Four of those are located along the Thames, with the Tower station alone responding to dozens of emergencies this year.