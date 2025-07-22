Jon Stewart calls out 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' cancellation

Jon Stewart isn’t holding back after Colbert’s axing

The Daily Show host Jon Stewart opens up about the surprise cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

In the latest episode of the show, Jon Stewart called out his network’s parent company and describing the cancellation as 'corporate fear.'

He said, “I understand the corporate fear. I understand the fear that you and your advertisers have with $8 billion at stake, but understand this, truly, the shows that you now seek to cancel, censor and control, a not insignificant portion of that $8 billion value came from those ----- shows. That’s what made you that money.”

Jon also questioned the network’s attempt to stay in US President Donald Trump’s good books, saying, “You want to know how impossible it is to stay on Lord Farquaad’s good side? Donald Trump is suing Rupert Murdoch the owner of Fox News, the man other than Biden, maybe most responsible for getting Trump elected.”

He continued, “If you’re trying to figure out why Stephen’s show is ending, I don’t think the answer can be found in some smoking gun email or phone call from Trump to CBS executives or in CBS’ QuickBooks spreadsheets on the financial health of late night.”

Additionally, he showed concern that The Daily Show could be next in line, stating, “I’m not giving in, I’m not going anywhere, I think.”