 
Geo News

Ed Sheeran reveals upcoming 2026 'Loop Tour' dates

Ed Sheeran announced the dates of 2026 Australia and New Zealand Loop Tour

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 22, 2025

The 2026 Loop Tour: Ed Sheeran reveals dates for Australia and New Zealand

Ed Sheeran, the British singer-songwriter, recently announced his most awaited 2026 'Loop Tour' dates.

On Tuesday, 22 July, the Shape of you hit-maker took to Instagram and shared a post revealing tour dates.

He shared the post with the caption, “Starting a brand new tour next year called the LOOP tour.”

He added, “New stage, new tricks, new set up, new songs and all the classics added in. We kick it off in Australia and New Zealand in Jan, Feb, March 2026, which is always the best time, I can’t wait to be back. Tickets on sale Tues 29th July, see you all there x.”

In addition, he shared a couple of photos, one featuring him holding up his guitar in front of his adoring fans.

Ed Sheeran is finally heading back to Australia and New Zealand, marking his first visit since early 2023.

Fans had been eagerly waiting for this announcement, and the excitement started building back in May when Sheeran casually hinted at his return on his private Instagram account, Teddy’s Vinyl Breakfast, while chatting with followers about his 2026 plans.

Adam Sandler finally reveals reason for bringing back 'Happy Gilmore'
Adam Sandler finally reveals reason for bringing back 'Happy Gilmore'
Chris Hughes breaks silence on new relationship with Jojo Siwa
Chris Hughes breaks silence on new relationship with Jojo Siwa
‘The Devil Wears Prada 2' first look revealed
‘The Devil Wears Prada 2' first look revealed
Stephen Colbert claps back at US president Donald Trump after ‘Late Show' Cancellation video
Stephen Colbert claps back at US president Donald Trump after ‘Late Show' Cancellation
Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis ready to take relationship to next level?
Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis ready to take relationship to next level?
Brandon Routh reacts to David Corenswet's debut as Superman video
Brandon Routh reacts to David Corenswet's debut as Superman
'You' star Victoria Pedretti shares major update about her love life
'You' star Victoria Pedretti shares major update about her love life
Sia fuels romance speculations with cheeky shoutout to Harry Jowsey
Sia fuels romance speculations with cheeky shoutout to Harry Jowsey