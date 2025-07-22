Ed Sheeran reveals upcoming 2026 'Loop Tour' dates

The 2026 Loop Tour: Ed Sheeran reveals dates for Australia and New Zealand

Ed Sheeran, the British singer-songwriter, recently announced his most awaited 2026 'Loop Tour' dates.

On Tuesday, 22 July, the Shape of you hit-maker took to Instagram and shared a post revealing tour dates.

He shared the post with the caption, “Starting a brand new tour next year called the LOOP tour.”

He added, “New stage, new tricks, new set up, new songs and all the classics added in. We kick it off in Australia and New Zealand in Jan, Feb, March 2026, which is always the best time, I can’t wait to be back. Tickets on sale Tues 29th July, see you all there x.”

In addition, he shared a couple of photos, one featuring him holding up his guitar in front of his adoring fans.

Ed Sheeran is finally heading back to Australia and New Zealand, marking his first visit since early 2023.

Fans had been eagerly waiting for this announcement, and the excitement started building back in May when Sheeran casually hinted at his return on his private Instagram account, Teddy’s Vinyl Breakfast, while chatting with followers about his 2026 plans.