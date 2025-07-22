Adam Sandler reflects on bond with wife, daughters

Photo: Adam Sandler gushes over wife, daughters

Adam Sandler recently talked about his bond with daughters.

As per the latest findings of PEOPLE Magazine, the Happy Gilmore 2 star turned the red carpet into a sweet family moment on Monday, July 21, as he stepped out in New York City alongside wife Jackie. The event was held at the Jazz at Lincoln Center, marked the premiere of Sandler’s much-anticipated sequel to his 1996 cult classic.

They also had their daughters Sadie and Sunny in attendance.

The actor opened up to PEOPLE about what it’s like sharing screen time with his family, something fans have seen before in projects like Netflix’s Leo, and will get another taste of in Happy Gilmore 2.

“Love them. Your heart feels good. You're pulling for 'em while you're working with them,” Adam began.

Reflecting on his bond with wife Jackie, Adam Sandler admitted their real-life chemistry sometimes sneaks through on screen.

“My wife and I have a nice, when we make eye contact, we lock in, so we use that when we're acting,” he explained and noted, “Sometimes it looks a little weird that we're falling in love and it doesn't make sense to our characters.”

For those unversed, Adam and Jackie married back in 2003.

“My kids couldn't be prouder of whatever they're working [on] and going after whatever they want,” the doting father continued.

He concluded by saying, “I'm just always pulling for them, like every parent.”