Kanye West has been 'massive disappointment' for Bianca Censori

Bianca Censori threatens to leave Kanye West if he doesn't do THIS

Kanye West is facing pressure at home as his wife, Bianca Censori, reportedly issued a bold ultimatum.

Radar Online reported that the 30-year-old Australian designer is with the 48-year-old American rapper and singer but she is extremely upset because her career is not going well.

Censori is now pushing West to keep his promises if he wants her to stay.

The insider revealed, "He promised her the world when they first got together. He told her he was going to turn her into this global fashion icon, just like he did for his ex, Kim Kardashian.”

"He helped transform Kim from just another reality star to a Vogue cover girl – so Bianca had every reason to believe him,” they noted.

"But so far, it's been a lot of talk and very little action. He hasn't built collections around her like he promised or gotten her any huge fashion magazine covers. It's been a massive disappointment,” the source claimed.

For the unversed, the couple parted ways for a short period after their attention-seeking stunt at the 2025 Grammy Awards in February, as Censori took off her fur coat to reveal her completely see-through nylon slip to walk the red carpet.

However, they are back together since they were spotted enjoying their time together in Spain and insiders said she has given the Gold Digger crooner another chance to set things up for her professionally.

"He demanded that she trust his 'vision' 100 percent, and he's used that to get her to do some really humiliating things, with nothing to show for it," they mentioned.

"She's told him straight up that he needs to stop the showmanship and put in real effort toward launching her career. She's made it clear that if he can't back up his words with action, she's out,” the sources noted.