Benny Blanco calls life with Selena Gomez 'a dream'

Benny Blanco marks Selena Gomez birthday with beautiful note

Benny Blanco penned a sweet note to mark Selena Gomez’s birthday.

The singer and actress marked her 33rd birthday on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

Taking to Instagram, her fiance Blanco shared a carousel of photos of Gomez, showing her sleeping.

In the caption, Blanco penned a sweet note calling life with Gomez a “dream.”

He wrote, “our life is a dream… so i’m never waking u up…”

Blanco added, “happy birthday my love.”

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their love for the beloved couple.

One user wrote, “The caption????? he's soo in loveeeee.”

Meanwhile, another added, “This guy has more photos of Selena in cute poses than I have of my cat.”

“Only those who have lupus will understand all this sleep hehehe, happy birthday, Selena, love you,” the third comment read.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco started dating in mid of 2023 and the beloved couple got engaged in December 2024.

Moreover, Gomez marked her own birthday with a major announcement.

Known for advocating Mental Health, the Rare Beauty founder announced the Rare Impact Fund Giving Circle on her birthday.

In a message shared on her Instagram, Gomez wrote, “o celebrate this milestone (and my birthday), we just launched the Rare Impact Fund Giving Circle – where people can come together, pool their resources, and support organizations doing life-changing work.”

“It’s about believing in the power of community to create lasting change.​ Let’s build a future where every young person has the mental health support they deserve.​ Thank you for showing up, for each other, and for the next generation. This is what rare impact looks like,” Gomez added.