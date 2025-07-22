Selena Gomez makes huge announcement on her birthday

July 22, 2025
Selena Gomez has made a major announcement on her birthday.
The singer and actress turned 33 years old on July 22, 2025.
To mark her birthday, Gomez, known for advocating Mental Health, shared a photo of herself holding a cake with light up candles on Instagram.
Celebrating the 5-year anniversary of the Rare Impact Fund, which she founded in 2020, Gomez unveiled the Rare Impact Fund Giving Circle, a new community-driven program.
In the caption, the Who Says singer announced, "5 years ago today – on my birthday – we launched the Rare Impact Fund with a simple goal: to help more young people around the world feel seen, supported, and cared for. Mental health has always been deeply personal to me, and I wanted to build something that could create lasting change."
She went on to add, "Since then, thanks to your support, we’ve reached over 2 million young people and supported 30 incredible organizations around the globe."
"And this is just the beginning. To celebrate this milestone (and my birthday), we just launched the Rare Impact Fund Giving Circle – where people can come together, pool their resources, and support organizations doing life-changing work," Gomez revealed.
The Only Murders in the Building star added, "It’s about believing in the power of community to create lasting change. Let’s build a future where every young person has the mental health support they deserve. Thank you for showing up, for each other, and for the next generation. This is what rare impact looks like."
It is worth mentioning that this comes after Selena Gomez paid a sweet tribute to her close friends, including Taylor Swift, her boyfriend Benny Blanco, and more.
Sharing a carousel of photos, Gomez wrote on Instagram, "As I prepare to celebrate my 33rd birthday, I can’t help but reflect on the incredible journey that has brought me here. This past year has truly been the most beautiful year of my life, and I owe so much of that to all of you."
"As I step into this new year, I’m filled with excitement and hope for what’s to come. I look forward to sharing more moments with all of you, creating new memories, and continuing this beautiful journey together. MADLY LOVE YOU ALL," the songstress also added.