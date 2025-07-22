Selena Gomez makes huge announcement on her birthday

Selena Gomez launches major project on her birthday

Selena Gomez has made a major announcement on her birthday.

The singer and actress turned 33 years old on July 22, 2025.

To mark her birthday, Gomez, known for advocating Mental Health, shared a photo of herself holding a cake with light up candles on Instagram.

Celebrating the 5-year anniversary of the Rare Impact Fund, which she founded in 2020, Gomez unveiled the Rare Impact Fund Giving Circle, a new community-driven program.

In the caption, the Who Says singer announced, "5 years ago today – on my birthday – we launched the Rare Impact Fund with a simple goal: to help more young people around the world feel seen, supported, and cared for. Mental health has always been deeply personal to me, and I wanted to build something that could create lasting change.​"

She went on to add, "Since then, thanks to your support, we’ve reached over 2 million young people and supported 30 incredible organizations around the globe.​"

"And this is just the beginning.​ To celebrate this milestone (and my birthday), we just launched the Rare Impact Fund Giving Circle – where people can come together, pool their resources, and support organizations doing life-changing work," Gomez revealed.

The Only Murders in the Building star added, "It’s about believing in the power of community to create lasting change.​ Let’s build a future where every young person has the mental health support they deserve.​ Thank you for showing up, for each other, and for the next generation. This is what rare impact looks like.​"​

It is worth mentioning that this comes after Selena Gomez paid a sweet tribute to her close friends, including Taylor Swift, her boyfriend Benny Blanco, and more.

Sharing a carousel of photos, Gomez wrote on Instagram, "As I prepare to celebrate my 33rd birthday, I can’t help but reflect on the incredible journey that has brought me here. This past year has truly been the most beautiful year of my life, and I owe so much of that to all of you."

"As I step into this new year, I’m filled with excitement and hope for what’s to come. I look forward to sharing more moments with all of you, creating new memories, and continuing this beautiful journey together. MADLY LOVE YOU ALL," the songstress also added.