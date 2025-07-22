Gwyneth Paltrow faces 'impossible' choice: Jude Law, Timothee Chalamet, or Robert Downey Jr.?

Gwyneth Paltrow faces ' tough' choice between famous costars

Gwyneth Paltrow had an impossible choice to make when she played the game “Marry, F---, Kill” with her most famous costars.

During the July 22 episode of The Goop Podcast, Gwyneth had to pick between Jude Law, Robert Downey Jr. and Timothée Chalamet.

“This is impossible,” she cried. “This is like, there's no way I can answer this.”

The easiest choice of the three appeared to be to choose her Iron Man love Downey Jr., 60, to marry her.

“I would marry Robert because we would just laugh so much and have such a fun, weird life and travel,” she said. “And, anyway, I'm already, basically, I am married to him in movies, so what's the difference?”

The other two choices became practically impossible for the actress, who has starred opposite dashing Jude Law in three films, and young and talented Timothée Chalamet in the upcoming film Marty Supreme.

“Who am I gonna f--- you guys — Jude or Timothée Chalamet?” she pondered.

She decided to go with Jude for the intimate rendezvous “only because it's like robbing the cradle, really, if I do it with Timothée.”

She added, “I think my children would kill me if I did that.”

But then she changed her mind and added, "I'm not gonna say. Both. I'm gonna marry all three," she insisted.

"I'm gonna marry and f--- all three. How's that? I'm a modern woman. I'm not killing anyone," Gwyneth declared.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Jude Law famously appeared as a couple in 1999’s The Talented Mr. Ripley. They also costarred in 2004’s Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow and 2011’s Contagion.