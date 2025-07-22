Kate Hudson mourns Hollywood star sudden death

Kate Hudson shares post on Malcolm-Jamal Warner's passing

Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s sudden death by drowning off the coast in Costa Rica, sparked condolences from the Hollywood fraternity. Kate Hudson is one of them.



Taking to Instagram, the star shared a heartfelt message. “Spent time working on a film in Australia with Malcolm and he was the kindest and sweetest. My heart is heavy and sending such love to @malcolmjamalwar family."

Further details about the star's death are that he was on vacation with his wife and daughter. While swimming near Cocles, a beach in Limón, a province in the Central American country, a strong current pulled him deeper in the ocean.

After the accidental drowning, authorities concluded his cause of death was asphyxia.

Known for playing Theo Huxtable in The Cosby Show, Malcolm became a staple of the sitcom and earned an Emmy nomination.

In his earlier interview, he looked back at the legacy of the award-winning show, "The fact that the Cosby Show for Black America and White America alike finally legitimized the Black middle class, which has always been around since the inception of this country but, as with everything, is not legitimate til it’s on television,” the late actor said.

He shared that the series' arrival had a profound impact on the lives of many. “When the show first came out, there were White people and Black people talking about (how) the Huxtables don’t really exist, Black people don’t really live like that."

"Meanwhile, we were getting tens of thousands of fan letters from people saying, thank you so much for this show," he concluded.