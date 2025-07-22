Will Smith's lavish lifestyle in jeopardy due to THIS: Source

Will Smith's lavish life on the brink of collapse

Will Smith is now reportedly scrambling to hold onto his real estate empire as questions swirl around the state of his $400 million fortune.

Per Radar Online, the 56-year-old Hollywood actor and rapper and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, have been selling some of their expensive houses.

A source said Will is having a hard time paying for the high costs of taking care of the homes, and it is hurting his $400 million.

Notably, they put in Woodland Hills up for sale in March for $2 million and sold another house in Maryland for $795,000, but an insider said, “it is barely helping,” as the Bad Boys star’s career was negatively impacted after he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

The insider quipped, “They're spending an absolute fortune maintaining the rest of their properties, and somewhere down the road it's all going to fall to pieces.”

"As rich as Will is, it's getting harder to keep up with the enormous bills – especially with them not living together."

They went on to share that Will is currently residing at his $45 million, 150-acre ranch in Calabasas, whereas Jada is living in a house down the street.

“Things are still not resolved between them and it's looking more and more that they'll make a permanent split, but he's still on the hook for all the expenses,” the source stated.

“Ever since Slapgate, it's been a stream of money pouring out and very little coming in,” the insider said.