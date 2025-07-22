Are Harry Jowsey and Sia dating? Revealed

Inside Harry Jowsey and Sia's flirty dynamic

Insiders have revealed what’s going on between Harry Jowsey and Sia after those recent hand holding photos.

“Harry and Sia are just friends who bonded over both being from Australia and are just being supportive friends of one another,” a source told Us Weekly.

The mole admitted that the duo are having “some playful and flirtatious energy between them” but “aren’t dating.”

While Sia, 49, has “made it clear she has a little crush” on Jowsey, 28, their flirting remains “all lighthearted.”

“She thinks he’s funny and good-looking. They enjoy joking around with each other, but it’s not anything serious,” the mole explained.

The Titanium hitmaker, whose full name is Sia Kate Isobelle Furler, ignited romance rumors with Jowsey this past weekend after they were spotted dining at Ca Del Sole in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 19. The duo also held hands.

Meanwhile, it was announced recently that Harry will be looking for a partner through his upcoming reality series Let’s Marry Harry, which will be produced by Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper.

“I’m looking forward to doing this alongside one of my best friends, Alex Cooper. She is a big sister to me, and I know she’ll help me to not be a silly sausage while keeping me grounded,” Harry told Netflix’s Tudum.

“I haven’t necessarily been the best at keeping relationships, but I knew if I was going to give love one last shot after all the work I’ve been putting into myself, I’d need Alex to help keep me in check while searching for a potential future wife,” he added.