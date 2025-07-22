Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis join for Prince George's 12th birthday

Kensington Palace offers peek into royal sibling bond on Prince George's birthday

Prince George, the eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, turned 12 on June 22, 2025.

To mark the special milestone of George, second in line to the British throne, Kensington Palace dropped a heartfelt video of the royal siblings.

The adorable video shared via the official Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales showed never-before-seen moments of Prince George with his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The video captures the trio laughing and spending quality time together.

One sweet moment showed Prince George and Princess Charlotte lifting their younger brother Prince Louis over a wooden gate, all three bursting into laughter.

Dressed in casual country attire, the siblings appeared carefree and close-knit.

The caption simply read, "12 today!"

Additionally, Prince William and Kate Middleton marked the 12th birthday of their eldest son George in a separate post.

Alongside the newly released picture of George by the palace on behalf of the Prince and Princess of Wales, the message read, "Happy 12th Birthday to Prince George."

Royal fans also joined in the comments section to share their birthday wishes for the young royal.

One user wrote, "Happy 12th Birthday to Prince George!.it feels like just yesterday he was a toddler."

Meanwhile another added, "Happy Birthday to His Royal Highness Prince George of Wales!"

"He will be the great king!" the third comment read.