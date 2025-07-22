 
Geo News

Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis join for Prince George's 12th birthday

The Prince and Princess of Wales' family comes together to celebrate George's birthday

By
Syeda Waniya
|

July 22, 2025

Kensington Palace offers peek into royal sibling bond on Prince George's birthday

Prince George, the eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, turned 12 on June 22, 2025.

To mark the special milestone of George, second in line to the British throne, Kensington Palace dropped a heartfelt video of the royal siblings.

The adorable video shared via the official Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales showed never-before-seen moments of Prince George with his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The video captures the trio laughing and spending quality time together.

One sweet moment showed Prince George and Princess Charlotte lifting their younger brother Prince Louis over a wooden gate, all three bursting into laughter.

Dressed in casual country attire, the siblings appeared carefree and close-knit.

The caption simply read, "12 today!"

Additionally, Prince William and Kate Middleton marked the 12th birthday of their eldest son George in a separate post.

Alongside the newly released picture of George by the palace on behalf of the Prince and Princess of Wales, the message read, "Happy 12th Birthday to Prince George."

Royal fans also joined in the comments section to share their birthday wishes for the young royal.

One user wrote, "Happy 12th Birthday to Prince George!.it feels like just yesterday he was a toddler."

Meanwhile another added, "Happy Birthday to His Royal Highness Prince George of Wales!"

"He will be the great king!" the third comment read.

Kate Middleton, Prince William share heartfelt message to mark Prince George's 12th birthday
Kate Middleton, Prince William share heartfelt message to mark Prince George's 12th birthday
Will Prince George participate in 'daily briefings' after 12th birthday? video
Will Prince George participate in 'daily briefings' after 12th birthday?
Palace signals 'dangerous weakness' on entertaining Prince Harry peace talks
Palace signals 'dangerous weakness' on entertaining Prince Harry peace talks
King's Foundation spokesperson releases statement over latest scandal: 'extremely seriously' video
King's Foundation spokesperson releases statement over latest scandal: 'extremely seriously'
Prince William, Kate Middleton secretly oppose THIS strict royal rule video
Prince William, Kate Middleton secretly oppose THIS strict royal rule
Palace sets terms for Harry, King Charles' reunion despite William's resistance video
Palace sets terms for Harry, King Charles' reunion despite William's resistance
Here's how Kate Middleton, Prince William navigate raising kids in digital world
Here's how Kate Middleton, Prince William navigate raising kids in digital world
Prince Harry releases new statement as he honours Diana's ‘powerful legacy'
Prince Harry releases new statement as he honours Diana's ‘powerful legacy'