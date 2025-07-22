 
Real reason Matty Healy, Gabbriette skipped Charli xcx, George Daniel's wedding

Matty Healy and his fiance Gabbriette were notably absent from skipped Charli xcx, and the 1975 member George Daniel's wedding

July 22, 2025

Here's why Matty Healy, Gabbriette skipped Charli xcx, George Daniel's wedding

Matty Healy and Gabbriette Bechtel were noticeably absent from Charli xcx and George Daniel's wedding. Now an insider has revealed why that happened.

"Matty and Gabbriette weren't able to make the legal ceremony due to her work commitments for I Know What You Did Last Summer keeping them in L.A. this weekend, but they look forward to attending the Sicily wedding," the insider told Poeple.

Other The 1975 bandmembers Ross MacDonald and Adam Hann were in attendance at the wedding ceremony held at Hackney Town Hall in London on Saturday, July 19.

However, the insider noted that Gabbriette and Matty are slated to attend another bigger and more fun wedding party in Italy.

"The party's just getting started," the source said.

"They have a larger celebration planned for Sicily," they said of Charli and George. "They've always dreamed of a big party in Italy. Somewhere beautiful and private, where all their friends can let loose. It will be star-studded. This was always the plan. London was the official wedding, but a big event is happening too and it will be epic."

Gabbriette made her acting debut in I Know What You Did Last Summer, is a reboot f the 1997 original slasher horror. The reboot brings back original stars Freddie Prinze Jr., and Jennifer Love Hewitt. The film will hit cinemas on Friday, July 18.

