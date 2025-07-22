Adam Sandler reveals how Travis Kelce, Bad Bunny made him feel in 'Happy Gilmore 2'

Travis Kelce, Bad Bunny stun Adam Sandler with hidden talent

Adam Sandler recently got candid and opened up about Travis Kelce and Bad Bunny's "hilarious" acting chops while filming Happy Gilmore 2.

In a talk with PEOPLE magazine at the New York City premiere of Happy Gilmore 2 on Monday, July 21, the 58-year-old American comedian and admitted that the NFL star and musician Bad Bunny’s acting skills were impressive in Happy Gilmore 2, a sequel to 1996's Happy Gilmore.

When the reporter asked him if any co-star “completely surprise[d]” him, Sandler said, Travis and Bunny are ridiculous in it. Every athlete kicks a****.”

He went on to state that developing a bond with the 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the 31-year-old Puerto Rican rapper is really special for him, as he noted, “Can't believe they're my buddies now."

Notably, the Grown Ups star's remarks came after he sang praises of working with Kelce and Bunny while conversing with Entertainment Tonight.

Sandler quipped, “Travis is such a gentle, nice guy, and funny as hell. He’s like the guys I grew up with. When I was with Travis, it reminded me of my buddies in high school and just being able to laugh and say the things you want to say.”

“He’s so cool. He’s a great actor; he’s solid as a rock,” he added.

The Big Daddy actor expressed his thoughts about Bunny as well, saying, “Wherever he is, the reaction is so crazy. Women do go extra crazy. He kills it.”

It is pertinent to mention that Happy Gilmore 2 will be released on July 25, 2025 on Netflix.