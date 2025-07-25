JoJo Siwa breaks down in tears after Chris Hughes' unexpected comment

JoJo Siwa shaken by Chris Hughes’ comment on her look

JoJo Siwa broke down in tears of happiness when her boyfriend Chris Hughes made a surprise comment about her hairline.

In a video shared on TikTok, the 22-year-old singer revealed to the former Love Island star that she was criticized over her hairline during her younger days.

"I'm drying my hair right now," JoJo explained to viewers.

Chris then quickly started to comfort the Dance Moms alum, telling her, "You have a really good hairline."

Wiping tears away, Jojo added, "That's the number one thing I was bullied for as a child."

In the caption of the clip, the professional dancer revealed that a stress rash from Dance Moms gave her a receding hairline.

"He had no idea of the 2017-2020 hairline memes that I’m not affected by on the daily anymore, but him saying this out of thin air literally finished healing a part of me," she wrote.

The Karma songstress further penned, "It’s almost like I had a band aid over it for the last 8 years and just was leaving it there scared to look under it to see if it’s healed and and he removed it being like why do u have this on before I could even explain what it was." she added.

"Lucky lucky girl I am. Don’t even think I realize how lucky sometimes," added Jojo.

For those unversed, Jojo confirmed her relationship with Chris in June 2025.