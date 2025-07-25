Drake thrills fans with exciting new amid tour

Drake excites fans as he collaborates with Central Cee

Drake is keeping the heat on as he continues to plot his musical comeback, dropping a fresh track titled Which One featuring UK rapper Central Cee.

The One Dance singer premiered the new track during episode 2 of his Iceman live stream before releasing the song.

In the song, Drake calls out to his listeners with a characteristic mix of bravado and charm,“All the girls that’s here for the truth, come put two hands on the DJ booth.”

Moreover, Central Cee brings his own flavor to the track, rapping, singing, “Junk in the trunk, can see it from front / Girl, your body is tea, it’s pain, I’m sprung / Your backside weighin’ you down, one ton / I got a chopstick for your wonton.”

The OVO rapper also took to Instagram and teased the livestream, sharing a grid image that just said '9 PM' with the caption 'EASTERN STANDARD TIME.'

The release of Which One follows Drake’s recent single What Did I Miss?, which premiered via a lives stream from a van dubbed The Iceman and it landed at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

For those unaware, currently, Drake is touring across the UK and Europe, with performances scheduled through July, August, and September of 2025.