Did Taylor Swift’s lyrics leave Denise Welch wounded?

Denise Welch, British actress and mother of The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, is opening up about her son’s brief romance with Taylor Swift, and even joked about nearly becoming the pop icon’s mother-in-law.

During a recent interview on British television, Welch said with a smile, “There was a time I thought I might end up being Taylor Swift’s mother-in-law.”

Denise Welch and Taylor Swift

The remark drew laughter from the audience, but Welch quickly added, “I just want my son to be happy, and treated with kindness.”

Her comments have stirred new conversation around Swift’s 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department, with many fans continuing to believe several tracks were inspired by Healy.

Taylor Swift with Matty Healy

Songs like “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” and “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)” have been widely speculated to reflect their whirlwind 2023 romance.

Another track, “How Did It End?”, has also been linked to Healy.

Fans cite its themes of confusion, emotional fallout, and public scrutiny, elements that mirror the intense attention their short-lived relationship received.

While Swift has never confirmed the subjects of her songs, the emotional weight of the lyrics has led some to believe the tracks may have deeply affected Healy and his family.

“If some of those lyrics were about Matty,” one fan posted online, “I can’t imagine how painful they must have been for his mom to hear.”



