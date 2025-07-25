Jena Sims says THIS happened behind husband Brooks Koepka's 'Happy Gilmore 2' cameo

Jena Sims gets honest about 'Happy Gilmore 2' cameos

Jena Sims just got candid and shared how she helped her husband, Brooks Koepka, get ready for their cameos in Happy Gilmore 2.

While having a conversation with PEOPLE magazine, the 36-year-old American actress and model, who is playing Screech Fan Helena, talked about how she helped her husband read the lines.

Sims said of Koepka, “He felt like he was stepping into my world.”

“I had to teach him how to read a script and how to find certain things within the script,” she added.

“It was cool watching him step out of his comfort zone because that rarely happens,” the Sharknado 5: Global Swarming star admitted.

Sims went on to clarify that her sportsman husband’s role was not meant to “do anything crazy. It was like the golfers were playing themselves.”

For the unversed, Koepka, the 35-year-old American professional golfer, did a cameo in the sequel to Adam Sandler’s 1996 classic comedy.

Among many actors, he is appearing with John Daly, Rory McIlroy, and Bryson DeChambeau.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Happy Gilmore 2 was released on Friday, July 25, 2025, on Netflix.