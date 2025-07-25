Pamela Anderson shares what inspired her 'Naked Gun' performance

 
July 25, 2025

Pamela Anderson is bringing her jazz roots to the big screen in the forthcoming film The Naked Gun.

For the unversed, the 58-year-old Canadian-American actress and model is playing the character of Beth Davenport in the new version of the 1988 comedy The Naked Gun.

Davenport gets close to an L.A. Police Squad lieutenant, Frank Drebin, played by Liam Neeson, who looks into the mysterious death of her brother.

While investigating, they make it to a private club where a jazz band is performing, and Davenport jumps on the stage to sing with the band, whereas Drebin secretly looks around.

In a talk with PEOPLE magazine, Anderson, who depicted Roxie Hart in the 2022 Chicago musical, revealed she used her experience when they recorded the scene, performing the song Sassafras Chicken in D.

She quipped, “Well, I was the scat soloist in eighth grade. I love jazz. I play saxophone, and I have scatted a few times.”

“So when I read that in the script, I decided it was meant to be. Who else could do this? I think that’s how I [decided], ‘Maybe I can do this role,’” The Last Showgirl star noted.

“I love to scat. It was scripted; it wasn’t just impromptu. And I still can’t get it out of my head. I still can remember the entire thing, singing the jazz,” Pamela Anderson admitted.

It Is pertinent to mention that The Naked Gun is scheduled to hit theatres on August 1, 2025.

