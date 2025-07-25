John Legend, Tasha Cobbs Leonard shock fans with unexpected new release

John Legend, Tasha Cobbs share bold surprise with new release

John Legend and Tasha Cobbs Leonard have joined forces in a new string release.

The 44-year-old American musician and songwriter and the 46-year-old American singer-songwriter and pianist have worked together for a soulful collaboration on the new song Church.

PEOPLE magazine first got its hands on the music video, which is part of Leonard’s new album titled TASHA and is out now.

Talking about the song, she said, "When John and I recorded ‘Church,’ we wanted to create something that felt honest and sacred — like a moment of worship you could have anywhere.”

"No lights, no crowd, no distractions — just two voices and a piano, lifting up something bigger than us,” the Gracefully Broken songstress added.

“This album is the most personal thing I’ve ever released," she confessed.

Legend plays piano in the recently released song Church, where he and Leonard sing with strong voices about faith.

Notably, the song says you do not need a building to worship and in the chorus, they sing, “God, it's just You and me now / Tellin' me what to do now / Teach me how to have church on a Monday.”

“Tasha and I were connected by a mutual friend, and I'm so glad we got the chance to work together! She's such a wonderful artist — her voice, songwriting and ministry are powerful and inspiring,” Legend opened up about how the song came about.

"I love this song and loved making this record and video with Tasha. I can't wait for the world to experience the joy we felt,” he admitted.

It is pertinent to mention that TASHA, which was dropped on Friday, July 25, also has collaborations with Kirk Franklin, Chandler Moore, and Lecrae.