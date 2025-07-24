Drake pays tribute to rock legend Ozzy Osbourne

Drake honours Ozzy Osbourne in unexpected on-stage moment

Drake took to a moment to honour the late Ozzy Osbourne during his concert in Birmingham, England.

On Wednesday, the rapper made a dramatic entrance, walking on stage to Black Sabbath's legendary 1970 track Iron Man.

Drake told the audience, "I just came out to pay respects to someone who lived it to the fullest. Hey Birmingham! Rest in peace to the legendary Ozzy Osbourne."

Ozzy Osbourne, the music legend passed away at the age of 76 on July 22, 2025.

The legend, who was diagnosed with the Parkinson’s disease in 2019, dealth with health issues for more than a decade.

Ozzy's family shared a joint statement on his passing that read, "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning."

"He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time," the statement read further.

The Prince of Darkness was known for breaking musical boundaries and collaborating across genres, including with Post Malone, Madonna, and Elton John.

Following his death several artists paid their tributes including Alice Cooper, Elton John, Yungblud, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Jack White and Gojira.