Winona Ryder breaks silence on aging criticism

Winona Ryder opens up about ageism in Hollywood

Winona Ryder has recently spoken out about a criticism she has faced regarding her aging appearance.

During an interview with Elle UK, the Oscar winner candidly recalled the "enormous pressure" from female directors to slow down signs of aging.

"They'll say, 'Just relax your forehead. Relax.' I'm trying to be a great actor, and they're saying that over and over. It's nice that people are talking about how it's OK to age, but there's still enormous pressure,” she told the outlet.

Revealing how her aged look shifted her career, Ryder continued, "Every role I get is for a mother, you know? My career has definitely shifted. I don't mind it. But what's weird is when you're surrounded by young women getting weird s*** done.”

"I started my career as the youngest, and I always wanted to be older. I always knew I looked young. But I also knew that when I started ageing, it was gonna happen fast," she noted.

The Hollywood actress’ career took off with her role, at the age of 15, in 1984 Beetlejuice. Ryder solidified her fame with her role in Heather, Edward Scissorhands, and she is currently involved in concluding filming of Stranger Things season 5.

Meanwhile, the 53-year-old actress shared her experience of filming with Gen-Z in Stranger Things.

She said, "I was like, 'This doesn't happen. This is weird - the phenomenon. The work is the gift. That is why you're doing it.' Which was what was instilled in me. And I think I was successful with some of them.

"I've been trying to sort of change this narrative with the kids, because they have it drilled into them that they're so lucky and, you know, that this show 'made' them.

"I'm like, 'No, Netflix is so lucky. You guys are the special ones. Like, you guys are magic,'" Winona Ryder added before exiting the chat.