Jaden Smith's reckless behavior crosses line in Paris: Source

Jaden Smith's shocking Paris incident sparks major concerns

Jaden Smith, son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett, has sparked concerns after a drug bust in Paris.

According to Radar Online, the 26-year-old American actor and rapper, known as a nepo baby, was caught in what looked like a drug binge while partying with friends in Paris, France.

People close to him are worried he is “way off the rails” now that he is no longer living with his famous parents.

Notably, Jaden was recently seen coming out of two popular party places in Paris, wearing a beanie and carrying a bong, which made people notice his “apparent drug ways.”

An insider shared, “It's not a good look, especially as cannabis is illegal in France, where the legal possession amount and use is a criminal offence.”

"Clearly, Jaden is heading in a dangerous direction. He was out at 3 a.m. in a foreign city partying his head off and then spending a lot less time at home. And with his parents living separately and their marital situation up in the air, he's probably avoiding them altogether,” they noted.

A source close to the inner circle went on to add, "Jaden's a sweet kid and he means well but his parents are not helping. He's misunderstood. He's been spoiled his whole life, so he's used to doing whatever he wants and making people laugh – often at the cost of looking ridiculous," said an insider.

"Jaden's been completely let off the leash. He's making a lot of people very upset. Once so cool, he's making it look foolish,” the insider concluded.