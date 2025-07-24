Winona Ryder makes huge confession about A-listed actor

'Stranger Things' star Winona Ryder admits being in love with Al Pacino

Winona Ryder has recently opened up about an unrequited love from the industry.

In a candid reflection shared with ELLE UK, the Stranger Things actress revealed that she was once head-over-heels for acting legend Al Pacino.

Reportedly, she fell in love with Al Pacino during their time working together on the 2002 comedy Simone.

At the time, the actress was in her early twenties and very much smitten.

“I was absolutely in love with Al Pacino when I was working with him,” she told the magazine.

“We were doing that workshop for Richard III, which I didn’t know was gonna be a movie. I was actively in love with him,” the now 53-year-old actress added.

The Oscar-winning star, who is now 85, apparently had a different kind of passion at the time.

“He was obsessed with coffee, and he would take me all over New York – like, to the weirdest places – to try different coffees,” she recalled.

Finally working up the courage, Winona confessed her feelings one evening after a coffee-fueled day across Manhattan.

“I’m 22, or whatever. Finally, he’s dropping me off wherever I’m staying, and I’m like, ‘I love you, you know. I really am completely in love with you,’” she said.

Nonetheless, El Pacino let her down by saying, “And he was like ‘Aw, honey, noooo.’”

“Then, like 10 years later, I meet his girlfriend, who’s younger than me,” she added with a laugh and remarked, “Dude, I’m f****** throwing myself at you.”

Despite the decades-old rejection, the two seem to have remained on good terms.

“I still play poker with him sometimes. It’s the best,” she said in conclusion.