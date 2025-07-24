Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird hit with bombshell after ex-husband Josh unleashes fury

Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird's nasty family feud exposed

Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird was rocked by drama after her ex-husband Josh Efird discovered she is dating his cousin Darrin Kitchens.

For the unversed, the realisation made him pack up and move out, leaving behind a scathing note.

In the first look shared with PEOPLE from the July 29 episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, Josh said, "I called my mom and asked her to come get the kids because I don't want the kids to see me packing.”

In the emotional video, the father of four children, Ella Grace, Bentley Jameson, and twins Stella and Sylus, whom he shares with ex-wife Lauryn, can be seen walking through the house to collect his belongings in a black trash bag.

"I've never felt this sick to my stomach. But through all the anger and hurt, I look around the house and just flashes of some of the best moments of my life,” he noted.

Just before leaving the house, Josh took out a pen and paper and wrote a note for his ex-wife and mother of his kids.

He scribbled, "I can't believe you've been lying to me. All the years wasted just for you to go see someone. I'm packing my s**** and I'm gone."

Notably, Lauryn filed for divorce in August 2024 after six years of their marriage. On the May 30 episode of Mama June: Family Crisis season 7, it was shown the couple had been facing issues in their marriage and attending counselling sessions.

It is pertinent to mention that the divorce was finalised in September 2024 and both parents share equal custody of their children.