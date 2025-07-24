 
Geo News

Here's how Sharon Osbourne has been grieving Ozzy Osbourne's death

Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne got married in 1982

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 24, 2025

Sharon Osbourne 'shattered' after Ozzy Osbourne's death: Report

Sharon Osbourne reportedly has been struggling deeply with the loss of her beloved husband, Ozzy Osbourne. 

As the family navigates the heartbreak following the legendary rocker’s passing, a new report of Daily Mail gave insights into the grief of the matriarch Sharon. 

Her pals and family have expressed growing concern for her well-being.

 “She is very, very fragile. We're all terrified,” a concerned insider revealed, painting a heartbreaking picture of her grief.

For those unversed, Sharon and Ozzy tied the knot in 1982 and welcomed three children together, namely, Aimee, Kelly, and Jack. 

Ozzy also had two children from a previous marriage to Thelma Riley. 

Over the years, Sharon never shied away from speaking candidly about their turbulent but enduring relationship. 

During a 2013 episode of The Talk, she addressed Ozzy’s well-known struggles with addiction, revealing the toll it took on both him and the people who loved him.

“It’s a disease that not only hurts the person that has the disease but it hurts the family,” Sharon explained at the time. “It hurts people that love you and we’re dealing with it.”

“We’ve dealt with worse and we will deal with it and this too shall pass. Otherwise my husband will be taken to the hospital to get my foot removed from his a–,” she added with a laugh. 

Ozzy, often hailed as the “Prince of Darkness,” passed away surrounded by his family at the age of 76.

Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird hit with bombshell after ex-husband Josh unleashes fury
Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird hit with bombshell after ex-husband Josh unleashes fury
Winona Ryder makes huge confession about A-listed actor video
Winona Ryder makes huge confession about A-listed actor
Jaden Smith's reckless behavior crosses line in Paris: Source
Jaden Smith's reckless behavior crosses line in Paris: Source
Drake pays tribute to rock legend Ozzy Osbourne
Drake pays tribute to rock legend Ozzy Osbourne
Winona Ryder breaks silence on aging criticism
Winona Ryder breaks silence on aging criticism
'Wednesday' producers leaves fans thrilled with major announcement
'Wednesday' producers leaves fans thrilled with major announcement
Brad Pitt reacts to Jennifer Aniston's new blossoming romance: Report
Brad Pitt reacts to Jennifer Aniston's new blossoming romance: Report
Liam Payne's baby mom Cheryl set for major TV comeback video
Liam Payne's baby mom Cheryl set for major TV comeback