Here's how Sharon Osbourne has been grieving Ozzy Osbourne's death

Sharon Osbourne 'shattered' after Ozzy Osbourne's death: Report

Sharon Osbourne reportedly has been struggling deeply with the loss of her beloved husband, Ozzy Osbourne.

As the family navigates the heartbreak following the legendary rocker’s passing, a new report of Daily Mail gave insights into the grief of the matriarch Sharon.

Her pals and family have expressed growing concern for her well-being.

“She is very, very fragile. We're all terrified,” a concerned insider revealed, painting a heartbreaking picture of her grief.

For those unversed, Sharon and Ozzy tied the knot in 1982 and welcomed three children together, namely, Aimee, Kelly, and Jack.

Ozzy also had two children from a previous marriage to Thelma Riley.

Over the years, Sharon never shied away from speaking candidly about their turbulent but enduring relationship.

During a 2013 episode of The Talk, she addressed Ozzy’s well-known struggles with addiction, revealing the toll it took on both him and the people who loved him.

“It’s a disease that not only hurts the person that has the disease but it hurts the family,” Sharon explained at the time. “It hurts people that love you and we’re dealing with it.”

“We’ve dealt with worse and we will deal with it and this too shall pass. Otherwise my husband will be taken to the hospital to get my foot removed from his a–,” she added with a laugh.

Ozzy, often hailed as the “Prince of Darkness,” passed away surrounded by his family at the age of 76.