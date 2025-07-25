Candace Cameron Bure makes emotional confession about eating disorder

Candace Cameron Bure gets candid about 30-year struggle

Candace Cameron Bure opened up about her eating disorder, which she has struggled with since her teenage years.

During a recent episode titled, Why Can't I Feel Free in My Body?, on her eponymous podcast, the 49-year-old actress told her guest, author Lisa Whittle, that she is "bulimic" and "the thoughts never leave" her.

In the special podcast, the two talked about body image and insecurities, and Candace confessed how being on TV at a very young age affected her self-confidence

"I, too, developed an eating disorder, when I was 18," Candace told Lisa after she talked about anorexia. "It was binging and purging. I'm a bulimic. And I still say I'm a bulimic."

Candace confessed she is still struggling with the disorder, noting, "because the thoughts — whether I'm doing that or not — they never leave me."

"So I still need the tools to just say, 'No, Candace, we're not doing that,"' she noted.

Moreover, Candace noted that she was a bit chubby kid and out of fear that she might develop an eating disorder, her parents shifted to a healthy lifestyle.

"They were just fearful that I would develop an eating disorder, just because of all of the pressures," Candace shared, adding, "Everyone in my house was always on a diet. My mom was always on a diet. My sisters were always on a diet. I was always put on a diet. But it wasn't like, 'Oh, you have to lose weight.'"