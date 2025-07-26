'Serious' Bradley Cooper considering marriage with Gigi Hadid: Sources

Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid ready to take their relationship to next level

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are reportedly ready to take their relationship to the next level.

On Friday, an insider spilled to Page Six that the Bradley is "considering marriage and kids with Gigi."

“He might pop the question in the next couple of months,” the source said.

As per the confidant, the pair is "incredibly happy" and wants children.

“They could picture a blended family with their daughters and their own kids,” a tipster said.

For those unversed, Bradley and Gigi first sparked romance rumors in October 2023 when they were photographed enjoying a cozy dinner date in New York City.

The Hangover actor shares a 7-year-old daughter with former partner Irina Shayk, while the supermodel has a 5-year-old daughter with singer Zayn Malik.

“Zayn and I do our custody schedules months in advance,” Gigi told Vogue last year. “That doesn’t mean that it doesn’t change here and there, but we help each other out and have each other’s backs.”

In January, an insider revealed to People magazine that Bradley and Gigi's kids spend time together.

“They are busy with work, but also prioritize their relationship and daughters," the source told the outlet at that time.