 
Geo News

'Serious' Bradley Cooper considering marriage with Gigi Hadid: Sources

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid first sparked romance rumors in October 2023 when they were photographed enjoying a cozy dinner date in NYC

By
Zaid Bin Amir
|

July 26, 2025

Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid ready to take their relationship to next level
Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid ready to take their relationship to next level

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are reportedly ready to take their relationship to the next level.

On Friday, an insider spilled to Page Six that the Bradley is "considering marriage and kids with Gigi."

“He might pop the question in the next couple of months,” the source said.

As per the confidant, the pair is "incredibly happy" and wants children.

 “They could picture a blended family with their daughters and their own kids,” a tipster said.

For those unversed, Bradley and Gigi first sparked romance rumors in October 2023 when they were photographed enjoying a cozy dinner date in New York City.

The Hangover actor shares a 7-year-old daughter with former partner Irina Shayk, while the supermodel has a 5-year-old daughter with singer Zayn Malik. 

“Zayn and I do our custody schedules months in advance,” Gigi told Vogue last year. “That doesn’t mean that it doesn’t change here and there, but we help each other out and have each other’s backs.”

In January, an insider revealed to People magazine that Bradley and Gigi's kids spend time together.

“They are busy with work, but also prioritize their relationship and daughters," the source told the outlet at that time.

Johnny Depp joins Alice Cooper to pay tribute to Ozzy Osbourne
Johnny Depp joins Alice Cooper to pay tribute to Ozzy Osbourne
'Vanderpump Rules' returns with new teaser after cast shake-up
'Vanderpump Rules' returns with new teaser after cast shake-up
Selma Blair marks son Arthur's special day
Selma Blair marks son Arthur's special day
Ben Stiller making documentary about his late parents
Ben Stiller making documentary about his late parents
Iman marks milestone day as she takes oath to age 'gracefully'
Iman marks milestone day as she takes oath to age 'gracefully'
Rob Lowe reveals cheeky stunt in response to 'The West Wing' write-off
Rob Lowe reveals cheeky stunt in response to 'The West Wing' write-off
Travis Kelce's post hints at serious tie with Taylor Swift: Source
Travis Kelce's post hints at serious tie with Taylor Swift: Source
Hailey Bieber steps out with Justin after 'crazy life' talk
Hailey Bieber steps out with Justin after 'crazy life' talk