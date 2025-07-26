Hailey Bieber steps out with Justin after 'crazy life' talk

Hailey, Justin Bieber slams rumors with PDA packed outing after 'crazy life' confession

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are enjoying some quality time.

After the celebration of the Baby singer's new album Swag, Justin and his model wife were seen holding hands on an outing on July 24.

It is pertinent to mention that Justin's new musical project was released on July 11, his first since 2021.

The pair was photographed outside of Bird Street Club in West Hollywood, while hands in hand, via People.

For the outing, the couple donned casual attire. Justin wore a light pink oversized hoodie paired with jean shorts and beige slip-on footwear.

Hailey donned an all black look with a tank top and jeans paired with lime color sandals. She let loose her brunette hair.

The outing came after Hailry opened up about navigating their "crazy life" while marriage rift rumors.

She told Vogue Italia that after giving her son birth she went through "the most delicate period" in her life.

"And having to do all this while constantly reading falsehoods on the internet like 'They're getting divorced' or 'They're no longer happy together' is something that really drives you crazy. I'm not even sure I can explain it. It's a crazy life."

She addressed the online speculation, saying most of the things were not true and she does, in fact, "have a real life. It's the one I share with my wonderful family, with my friends, with the people who know me and love me."

It is pertinent to mention that Hailey and Justin welcomed son Jack Blue back in August 2024.