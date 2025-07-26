Rachel Zegler blasted over 'Evita' halfway exit

Rachel Zegler slammed over mysterious exit during 'Evita' performance

Rachel Zegler sparked fan fury again this year amid her recent gig Evita.

The 24-year-old actress, who shot to fame with Snow White, recently made a sudden exit just halfway through her Evita performance at London's Palladium theatre.

It was reported that the actress had fallen unwell during the show. After a brief pause, her understudy Bella Brown, who played Perón's Mistress in the musical, stepped into the lead role for Act 2.

The understudy, who resumed Zegler's role as former First Lady of Argentina Eva Peron with a performance on Don't Cry for Me Argentina, was met with a five minute standing ovation.

Although Zegler's representative confirmed that she was expected to return to the stage on Friday, fans passed judgements over Zegler's professionalism regardless.

Rachel Zegler ruining everything she's a part of still,” one person wrote, while others demanded she stop receiving leading roles.

"Give her a job at McDonalds. It’s clear this woman isnt cut out for entertainment. Stop giving her charity," another wrote.

"The understudy is better. No shock," remarked one fan.

A fourth joined in to diss Zegler, "I’d give her a standing ovation if she would just leave."

One critic even referenced the show’s Broadway ambitions, warning that such behavior wouldn’t be tolerated in New York.

"On Broadway they would be demanding their $ back. So apparently woke Snow White is creating box office disasters on two continents," the comment read.

Still, not all the reactions were negative — a number of fans expressed concern for her health and praised her previous performances. "Hope she's okay," someone commented.

One more fan vouched for Zegler's theatrical prowess, noting, "Most probably a health issue. I have watched the show and her performance is excellent, both vocals and acting. Actually, she saves a show that lacks narrative coherence and direction generally fails to make the audience emotionally attached."

The show debuted in 1978 and was written by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The play follows the rise of Zegler's character from a poor background to becoming a powerful political figure and cultural icon in Argentina.

Zegler previously drew controversy during her Snow White press tour, where comments she made about the film’s legacy sparked backlash from Disney fans and industry critics.