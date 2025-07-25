Khloé Kardashian makes rare admission about co-parenting with Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian shares candid story about co-parenting with ex Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian is opening up about parenting tension with ex Tristan Thompson.

In a recent episode of her podcast Khloé in Wonder Land, the reality star, 44, remembered getting defensive once when Thompson, 34, questioned the length of their daughter’s shorts in a photo.

“Tristan’s not wrong,” Khloé admitted, “but he’s like, ‘Don’t you think those shorts are too short on her?’”

She continued, “And I’m like, you want to be like, ‘Yeah, she’s my kid,’ but she’s our kid. You just want to have that ownership instinctively. But I told him, ‘Yes, they’re short—but we’re just hanging out at the house pool.’ I send pictures to him, so he sees what she’s wearing.”

The Kardashians star explained that while her first instinct was to feel protective and territorial, she reminds herself to see the bigger picture.

"You still want to let your co-parent be the parent as much as they want to. And you also have to give them grace, give yourself grace," she said.

Kardashian went on to say that sometimes she has to pause and consider that Thompson's concerns come from a place of care.

“Yes, the shorts are short, but we’re at home lounging,” she added. “So I try to explain the context of those photos. Sometimes I do get defensive internally, but I remind myself: no, this is good.”

The Good American founder concluded with an honest admission about the emotional complexities of co-parenting.

“That’s an emotional battle I have within myself. I can’t just be like, ‘No, this is my kid.’ I have to allow Tristan to be the dad too.”