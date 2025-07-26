 
Travis Kelce's post hints at serious tie with Taylor Swift: Source

The NFL player and the pop star are still going strong

July 26, 2025

Travis Kelce's social media post shows Taylor Swift's romance is 'really solid'

Travis Kelce has subtly hinted that things are pretty serious between him and Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end posted a series of snaps with his girlfriend, Swift, on his Official Instagram account earlier this week.

A source privy to People told the outlet that posting the pop star's photo dump was not a "random" move by Kelce, it was "intentional" indeed.

Travis's action was his way of making it public that they are "serious."

"It was intentional," the insider told the publisher. "They’ve been private in their own way, but this was his way of showing how serious things have become."

"They’re in a really solid place and more in sync than ever," the tipster added.

For those unversed, Taylor posted Kelce on her social media first time in June 2024.

Kelce posted the carousel on Thursday, which included 13 images of Kelce with his loved ones and the August singer.

"Had some adventures this offseason, kept it," he captioned the post with a 100 number emoji.

It is pertinent to mention that Travis and Swift started dating in September 2023.

